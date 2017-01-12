Sumter Co. woman arrested for stealing $31K from 94-year-old woman
A Wedgefield woman has been arrested and charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Ann McLeod, 63, of Wedgefield, is accused of stealing a $11,100 worth of merchandise and cash from a 94-year-old's debit card.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
