State Farm's Elrod Hampton's Santa's helper
Finally offered the opportunity to plant roots after her husband's lengthy military career, Hampton State Farm Insurance owner Debbie Elrod thoroughly enjoys the ability she has gained to give back to the community in which she resides and operates her business. It is the tight-knit community spirit which Elrod most enjoys about living and working within Hampton County.
