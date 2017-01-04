State Farm's Elrod Hampton's Santa's ...

State Farm's Elrod Hampton's Santa's helper

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Hampton County Guardian

Finally offered the opportunity to plant roots after her husband's lengthy military career, Hampton State Farm Insurance owner Debbie Elrod thoroughly enjoys the ability she has gained to give back to the community in which she resides and operates her business. It is the tight-knit community spirit which Elrod most enjoys about living and working within Hampton County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton County Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sumter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07) Wed Mstbrown 11
gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15) Dec 12 Sexttoo 2
Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13) Oct '16 Sarge 22
dump trump Oct '16 Sarge 2
News Marshall Vann Page Oct '16 Take noticed 2
Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08) Sep '16 Take noticed 130
Welch decedent's (May '16) May '16 Welchdennis family 1
See all Sumter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sumter Forum Now

Sumter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sumter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Wikileaks
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Sumter, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,280 • Total comments across all topics: 277,641,178

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC