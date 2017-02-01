SLED: SC poll worker coerced, instructed voters to cast ballots for candidate
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged a South Carolina poll worker after they said she coerced and instructed voters to vote for a particular candidate during the June 2016 elections, according to warrants. Sarah Benenhaley, 64, of Sumter was charged with willful neglect or corruption by officers other than election manager.
