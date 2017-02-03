SLED arrests Sumter woman connected to coercing voters during primaries

Agents of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a Sumter woman on Jan. 30 in connection with instructing or coercing voters for a specific candidate while working as a voting official in the June 2016 primaries. Sara H. Benenhaley, 64, was charged with willful neglect or corrupt conduct by officers other than election manager, which is a misdemeanor that carries a penalty upon conviction of a fine of up to $500 or up to three years in prison.

