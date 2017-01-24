SC School District In Huge Financial Hole

Sumter County's underperforming school district - whose students have consistently lagged behind the rest of the state in terms of academic achievement - will need a $22 million loan prior to the end of the fiscal year in June to keep its lights on. Wait a minute why can't this district keep track of its financials itself? Why did it have to waste more money hiring a consultant to identify this massive deficit? Yeah welcome to government-run "education" in the Palmetto State, people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.