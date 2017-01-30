Reader photos: We were impressed by y...

Reader photos: We were impressed by your "Black and white" photos, now send us "Shadows"

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Post and Courier

From Michael Summer or Sumter, South Carolina: This photo of an old skull on a barn at Hagood Mill was taken in Upstate South Carolina. It's a very nice attraction for a quick stop if you're in the area of Pickens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sumter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07) Jan 4 Mstbrown 11
gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15) Dec '16 Sexttoo 2
Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13) Oct '16 Sarge 22
dump trump Oct '16 Sarge 2
News Marshall Vann Page Oct '16 Take noticed 2
Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08) Sep '16 Take noticed 130
Welch decedent's (May '16) May '16 Welchdennis family 1
See all Sumter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sumter Forum Now

Sumter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sumter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
 

Sumter, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,714 • Total comments across all topics: 278,426,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC