Lawmakers to select new Supreme Court justice Wednesday
The General Assembly this week will chose between circuit judges Diane Schafer Goodstein of Summerville and George James of Sumter to fill the vacant seat on the S.C. Supreme Court. Kelly was added to the slate when a panel vetting judicial candidates rescinded the nomination of Administrative Law Judge Ralph King Anderson III after learning he attended a political fundraiser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07)
|Jan 4
|Mstbrown
|11
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Sexttoo
|2
|Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|22
|dump trump
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|2
|Marshall Vann Page
|Oct '16
|Take noticed
|2
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Sep '16
|Take noticed
|130
|Welch decedent's (May '16)
|May '16
|Welchdennis family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sumter Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC