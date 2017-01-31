Lawmakers to select new Supreme Court...

Lawmakers to select new Supreme Court justice Wednesday

Post and Courier

The General Assembly this week will chose between circuit judges Diane Schafer Goodstein of Summerville and George James of Sumter to fill the vacant seat on the S.C. Supreme Court. Kelly was added to the slate when a panel vetting judicial candidates rescinded the nomination of Administrative Law Judge Ralph King Anderson III after learning he attended a political fundraiser.

