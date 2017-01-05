Jeb! Refuses To Join Family At Inaugu...

Jeb! Refuses To Join Family At Inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: The Daily Caller

U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush takes a picture with a young boy after speaking during a campaign event in Sumter, South Carolina February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane Former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush decided not to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, according to a Wednesday report from the Tampa Bay Times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sumter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07) Jan 4 Mstbrown 11
gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15) Dec 12 Sexttoo 2
Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13) Oct '16 Sarge 22
dump trump Oct '16 Sarge 2
News Marshall Vann Page Oct '16 Take noticed 2
Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08) Sep '16 Take noticed 130
Welch decedent's (May '16) May '16 Welchdennis family 1
See all Sumter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sumter Forum Now

Sumter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sumter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Sumter, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,648 • Total comments across all topics: 277,849,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC