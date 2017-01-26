'It was openly acceptable to be racis...

'It was openly acceptable to be racist': How a Bluffton pastor endured 'horrific' school integration

Monday Jan 16

Bluffton pastor Dr. Jon Black, of Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church, told The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette that enduring school integration while in elementary school in Sumter, S.C., included some "horrific" times. Back then, said Black, 59, racism was "openly acceptable."

