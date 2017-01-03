Brown water in Sumter is just under E...

Brown water in Sumter is just under EPA standards, so how is it still safe to drink?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental control said Wednesday they are in contact with the City of Sumter about the growing concerns. Resident Rachel Baker, who lives in Twin Lakes Subdivision, said her water woes have been a problem for years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sumter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07) Jan 4 Mstbrown 11
gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15) Dec 12 Sexttoo 2
Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13) Oct '16 Sarge 22
dump trump Oct '16 Sarge 2
News Marshall Vann Page Oct '16 Take noticed 2
Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08) Sep '16 Take noticed 130
Welch decedent's (May '16) May '16 Welchdennis family 1
See all Sumter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sumter Forum Now

Sumter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sumter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Sumter, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,858 • Total comments across all topics: 277,676,469

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC