Brown water in Sumter is just under EPA standards, so how is it still safe to drink?
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental control said Wednesday they are in contact with the City of Sumter about the growing concerns. Resident Rachel Baker, who lives in Twin Lakes Subdivision, said her water woes have been a problem for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking 4 Rasharn D. Gibson (Aug '07)
|Jan 4
|Mstbrown
|11
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec 12
|Sexttoo
|2
|Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|22
|dump trump
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|2
|Marshall Vann Page
|Oct '16
|Take noticed
|2
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Sep '16
|Take noticed
|130
|Welch decedent's (May '16)
|May '16
|Welchdennis family
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sumter Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC