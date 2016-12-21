Two arrested in ongoing chop shop investigation in Sumter Co.
Sumter County Sheriff's deputies have arrested two people as part of an ongoing investigation into a chop shop operation. Anthony Todd Coursey, 49, of Sumter, is charged with receiving stolen goods, breach of trust with fraudulent intent and conspiracy.
