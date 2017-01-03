Sumter man charged after robbing, stabbing person
A Sumter man was arrested and charged with trying to kill another man Saturday night, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Department. Deputies say 24-year-old Kevin Johnson II is charged with attempted murder and will also face armed robbery and weapons charges.
