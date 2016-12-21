Sumter man arrested on child porn charges
A Sumter man has been accused of child porn charges after an investigation by the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. Attorney General Alan Wilson says Michael Wilson, 52, of Dalzell is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec 12
|Sexttoo
|2
|Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|22
|dump trump
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|2
|Marshall Vann Page
|Oct '16
|Take noticed
|2
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Sep '16
|Take noticed
|130
|Welch decedent's (May '16)
|May '16
|Welchdennis family
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Sumter, SC (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|dboy
|41
Find what you want!
Search Sumter Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC