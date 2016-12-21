Panel replaces judge as S.C. Supreme Court finalist
The panel that nominates the state's Supreme Court justices replaced an Administrative Law Court judge with a new candidate after hearing the judge had attended a political fundraiser. Judge Ralph King "Tripp" Anderson III is no longer one of the three candidates the General Assembly will consider to replace retiring Chief Justice Costa Pleicones.
