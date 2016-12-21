Mary White to wed Justin Finley in February

Dr. and Mrs. Charles Herman White Jr. of Sumter announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Shaw White of Charleston, to Justin Langston Finley of Charleston, son of Mr. and Mrs. Thurman Langston Finley III of Camden. The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Lemmon Shaw of Sumter and the late Dr. and Mrs. Charles Herman White Sr. She graduated from Clemson University and the Medical University of South Carolina as a solution consultant.

