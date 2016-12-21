Hilton Head man shot by deputy at Tan...

Hilton Head man shot by deputy at Tanger Outlets remains hospitalized

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: The Island Packet

The 21-year-old Hilton Head Island man shot by a deputy at Tanger Outlets 2 on Friday is in stable condition, according to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah. Akeem Jenkins was airlifted to the hospital after he was shot during a traffic stop at the Bluffton outlet center , during which he reportedly placed his car in reverse and injured Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputy Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sumter Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15) Dec 12 Sexttoo 2
Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13) Oct '16 Sarge 22
dump trump Oct '16 Sarge 2
News Marshall Vann Page Oct '16 Take noticed 2
Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08) Sep '16 Take noticed 130
Welch decedent's (May '16) May '16 Welchdennis family 1
Debate: Marijuana - Sumter, SC (Aug '10) Mar '16 dboy 41
See all Sumter Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sumter Forum Now

Sumter Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sumter Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sumter, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,633 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,221

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC