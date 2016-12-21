Hilton Head man shot by deputy at Tanger Outlets remains hospitalized
The 21-year-old Hilton Head Island man shot by a deputy at Tanger Outlets 2 on Friday is in stable condition, according to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah. Akeem Jenkins was airlifted to the hospital after he was shot during a traffic stop at the Bluffton outlet center , during which he reportedly placed his car in reverse and injured Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputy Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
