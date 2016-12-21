Deputies arrest man wanted for shooting 21-year-old
Deputies say 41-year-old Marcus Evans was arrested and held overnight on Friday in Dorchester County and returned to Sumter Saturday morning. He faces charges of attempted murder and possibly other charges.
