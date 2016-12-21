Authorities in Sumter seek missing 29-year-old man
Officials were made of the Sumter man's disappearance after he did not show for work on Monday morning. Police and relatives say foul play is not suspected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec 12
|Sexttoo
|2
|Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|22
|dump trump
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|2
|Marshall Vann Page
|Oct '16
|Take noticed
|2
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Sep '16
|Take noticed
|130
|Welch decedent's (May '16)
|May '16
|Welchdennis family
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Sumter, SC (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|dboy
|41
Find what you want!
Search Sumter Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC