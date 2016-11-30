Judge Booted From SC Supreme Court Race

One of the three judges recently approved to stand for a legislative election to the S.C. Supreme Court has been booted from the ballot, sources tell FITS. S.C. chief administrative law judge Ralph King "Tripp" Anderson of Florence, S.C. - arguably the favorite to become the next associate justice on the Palmetto State's highest court - was one of three judges deemed "qualified" earlier this month by the S.C. Judicial Merit Selection Commission .

