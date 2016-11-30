Judge Booted From SC Supreme Court Race
One of the three judges recently approved to stand for a legislative election to the S.C. Supreme Court has been booted from the ballot, sources tell FITS. S.C. chief administrative law judge Ralph King "Tripp" Anderson of Florence, S.C. - arguably the favorite to become the next associate justice on the Palmetto State's highest court - was one of three judges deemed "qualified" earlier this month by the S.C. Judicial Merit Selection Commission .
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
Sumter Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gay skype #crossdresser (Jul '15)
|Dec 12
|Sexttoo
|2
|Pastor Larry Durant Charged with Sex Crimes wit... (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|22
|dump trump
|Oct '16
|Sarge
|2
|Marshall Vann Page
|Oct '16
|Take noticed
|2
|Is Sumter a good place to raise kids? (Oct '08)
|Sep '16
|Take noticed
|130
|Welch decedent's (May '16)
|May '16
|Welchdennis family
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Sumter, SC (Aug '10)
|Mar '16
|dboy
|41
Find what you want!
Search Sumter Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC