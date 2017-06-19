LB Ben Wilson Commits to TCU

LB Ben Wilson Commits to TCU

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Frogs O' War

The Frogs reached into the Pacific Northwest to pull another defensive recruit, as three star linebacker Ben Wilson announced for TCU Friday. The 6'2", 220 pound inside linebacker chose TCU over 16 other offers, including Washington, Louisville, Utah, Vanderbilt, Stanford and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Frogs O' War.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sumner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police activity? (Sep '16) Sat scribbles157 2
chicken nuggets Jun 22 kyman 1
Dump trucks on 112th... Jun 13 Romma 1
Luke Heimlich Jun 10 BarbWire 1
Dumbass car thief.... you left an item to ident... Jun 6 Green Barray 1
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) May '17 Musikologist 15
News Small town sees first homicide in 100 years (Feb '07) May '17 kstar2345 142
See all Sumner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sumner Forum Now

Sumner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sumner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Sumner, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,497 • Total comments across all topics: 282,012,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC