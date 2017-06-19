LB Ben Wilson Commits to TCU
The Frogs reached into the Pacific Northwest to pull another defensive recruit, as three star linebacker Ben Wilson announced for TCU Friday. The 6'2", 220 pound inside linebacker chose TCU over 16 other offers, including Washington, Louisville, Utah, Vanderbilt, Stanford and more.
