Bird's eye view of epic adventure relay across Washington
The Highway 99 tunneling machine, Bertha, breaks through the ground on April 4 near Seattle's Space Needle. It tunneled 1.7 miles underneath downtown Seattle.
Sumner Discussions
|Police activity? (Sep '16)
|Sat
|scribbles157
|2
|chicken nuggets
|Jun 22
|kyman
|1
|Dump trucks on 112th...
|Jun 13
|Romma
|1
|Luke Heimlich
|Jun 10
|BarbWire
|1
|Dumbass car thief.... you left an item to ident...
|Jun 6
|Green Barray
|1
|Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Small town sees first homicide in 100 years (Feb '07)
|May '17
|kstar2345
|142
