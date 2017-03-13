Union teams with community group to b...

Union teams with community group to benefit Edgewood families

7 hrs ago Read more: Tacoma Weekly

Volunteers with Machinists Union District Lodge 751 are once again teaming with community activists to bring help to low-income families and families in crisis in Edgewood and around Puget Sound. District 751's Machinists Volunteer Program is partnering with the group Many Communities for the third annual March of Diapers drive.

