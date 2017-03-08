ERI Awarded NAID Certification for Wa...

ERI Awarded NAID Certification for Washington State Facility

Wednesday Mar 8

ERI , the nation's leading recycler of electronic waste and the world's largest IT asset disposition and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today that it has successfully achieved AAA certification for data destruction from the National Association for Information Destruction for its facility in Sumner, Washington. The Washington facility joins ERI's California, Colorado, Indiana, Massachusetts and Texas locations, making it the sixth to receive the pinnacle AAA certification.

