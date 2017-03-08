Torkflift Intros Stow N' Go Truck Cam...

Torkflift Intros Stow N' Go Truck Camper Step

Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: RV Business

Torklift International, the Sumner, Wash.-based manufacturer of hitches, camper tie-downs and stabilizers for all types of camper and towing requirements, debuted a new product to the GlowStep line called the Stow N' Go truck camper step. Specifically designed for secure step storage during transit, the Stow N' Go step has a simple deployment and fully adjustable connection all the way to the ground, eliminating the need for a booster step.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.

