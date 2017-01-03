Mount Rainier mudflow warning system ...

Mount Rainier mudflow warning system to be upgraded

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bellingham Herald

Projections show up to 500 million cubic meters of debris could break loose during a volcanic event, Scott Heinze of Pierce County's emergency-management department tells the Seattle Times in a story on Monday. Officials say a significant mudflow 5,600 years ago filled the valleys of the White River up to 300 feet with sediment in the area that now includes the cities of Sumner, Enumclaw and Auburn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sumner Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Emily Underwood From Puyallup Nov '16 Poorboy 2
News A tale of the Smitty burger – and where to... (Apr '14) Nov '16 Mike 2
News Man fatally shot at Puyallup gas station (Oct '07) Oct '16 Little Looney 71
Review: Firewall Pest Solutions Sep '16 Michael 1
Bonney Lake Music Selection (Sep '12) Sep '16 Musikologist 14
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
News Auburn babysitter gets 10 years for shaking child (Feb '12) Aug '16 Someone that knows 2
See all Sumner Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sumner Forum Now

Sumner Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sumner Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Sumner, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,953 • Total comments across all topics: 277,581,889

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC