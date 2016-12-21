Pam Roach is quitting the State Senat...

Pam Roach is quitting the State Senate after 26 contentious years

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

The plot against Pam: The fabled temper of State Sen. Pam Roach, R-Auburn, was triggered in February, when Lt. Gov. Brad Owen sent a mild reprimand over how Roach conducted a hearing.

