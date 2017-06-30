Schuylkill County court - intermediate...
Colleen C. Taylor, 52, of Summit Hill: Charged by Tamaqua police with driving under the influence on April 2, 2016. President Judge William E. Baldwin sentenced her to 30 days in jail, with immediate work release, followed by four years and 11 months on intermediate punishment, including 90 days on house arrest with electronic surveillance, followed by 30 days on a SCRAM bracelet, followed by seven months of strict supervision, followed by four years on probation.
