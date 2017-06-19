Vatican rejects Lansford appeal to keep...

Vatican rejects Lansford appeal to ke...

The Vatican Congregation for Clergy has rejected appeals filed by parishioners of the former St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Nesquehoning and the former St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Lansford who objected to the July 1, 2016 consolidation of their parishes into St. Joseph Parish in Summit Hill. In separate, six-page decisions signed by Cardinal Benjamin Stella, Prefect of the Vatican Congregation for Clergy, the Congregation found that the petitions for hierarchical recourse filed by St. Francis and St. Katharine Drexel parishioners do not "have any canonical basis either in law or in fact" and are "rejected."

