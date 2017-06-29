Summit Hill council discusses police,...
The Summit Hill Borough Council passed a motion this week to adopt a Taser policy for the Summit Hill police department. The policy will be in effect to properly train and set guidelines to police officers in the proper use of the Tasers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summit Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Farber 2017 💊💉🍖&#...
|2 hr
|crusty underwear
|92
|Busted on Boardwalk: Marchalk apprehended in Ne...
|2 hr
|inglorious bass turd
|11
|Welfare cheats need not apply
|6 hr
|Weatherly reckt
|7
|19 Year Old Wins Republican Ticket for Mayor's ...
|23 hr
|Draft Dodging Drumpf
|9
|Teens shot near Tamaqua High were... (Dec '14)
|Thu
|davy does a crock
|42
|Horrors of the Woods 🌲💀⚠
|Jun 27
|Necrotizing fasci...
|20
|Sharp Mountain Cannibals (Sep '15)
|Jun 26
|nom nom nom nom nom
|33
Find what you want!
Search Summit Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC