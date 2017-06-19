Sixth Hootenanny draws a crowd in...
This was the sixth year for the Summit Hill Hootenanny, and one thing Rosie Risteter of the Hootenanny Committee said, "It gets bigger every year." Risteter said the ideal weather likely helped this year's Hootenanny.
