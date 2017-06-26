Police Departments Get Big Boost For Life-Saving Efforts
Doctors point out that summer time can be downright dangerous for those at risk for heart attacks. So one paramedic took it upon himself to make sure our first responders were ready.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summit Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Horrors of the Woods 🌲💀⚠
|9 hr
|Glock G20
|16
|Sharp Mountain Cannibals (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|nom nom nom nom nom
|33
|Hometown AutoZone plans advance
|Sun
|full blown AIDS
|1
|Busted on Boardwalk: Marchalk apprehended in Ne...
|Sun
|full blown AIDS
|7
|'Our Town: Tamaqua' debuts on WVIA
|Sun
|cuntfucker
|6
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Jun 24
|Edward
|2,077
|Freddie's pub fugitives
|Jun 24
|Andy Liebengoof
|15
Find what you want!
Search Summit Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC