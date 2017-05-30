Highmark helps children in PV, Weatherly

Highmark helps children in PV, Weatherly

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Times News

Last week, Terry Whiteman of the Carbon County Central Labor Chapter announced Highmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield grant recipients at the commissioners meeting. The $1,000 youth prevention education grant was split between the Summit Hill Heritage Center and the Weatherly School District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summit Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services... 3 hr weaponX 17
Poll Who will you vote for as the next Tamaqua mayor? (Jun '08) 10 hr Long Time Troller 174
Mayor Bachert 11 hr Hamtrousers 14
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) Sun MCHS 2,061
welfare weekend Sat MONEY 4 NUTHIN 1
Freddy's pub = drug spot (Jul '16) Sat the company u keep 21
The Pedophile Working At Two Kings Jun 1 Chris Hansen 3
See all Summit Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summit Hill Forum Now

Summit Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Summit Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Summit Hill, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,798 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC