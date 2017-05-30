Highmark helps children in PV, Weatherly
Last week, Terry Whiteman of the Carbon County Central Labor Chapter announced Highmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield grant recipients at the commissioners meeting. The $1,000 youth prevention education grant was split between the Summit Hill Heritage Center and the Weatherly School District.
