Coaldale man dies in crash

The Lehigh County Coroner's office said Willett Roode, 69, of West Lehigh Street, Coaldale, died at 5:53 p.m. Friday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest as a result of a crash in Summit Hill. The crash occurred at 4:12 p.m. Friday in the area of 455 East White Bear Drive, Summit Hill.

