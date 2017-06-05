Administrator assigned to Panther...
The four-town parish of St. Joseph Catholic Church of the Panther Valley in Summit Hill, will be served by a priest who has been assigned as administrator there by the Diocese of Allentown. The Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summit Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services...
|2 hr
|weaponX
|22
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|4 hr
|Reality check
|2,063
|The Pedophile Working At Two Kings
|8 hr
|getting worse
|11
|Agency proposes homeless shelter
|8 hr
|getting worse
|1
|Jesse Farber 2017 💊💉🍖&#...
|21 hr
|Nosey
|84
|welfare weekend
|21 hr
|Dire Straights
|2
|Who will you vote for as the next Tamaqua mayor? (Jun '08)
|21 hr
|Flearoy Hannon
|175
Find what you want!
Search Summit Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC