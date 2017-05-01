Panther Valley superintendent: Email ...

Panther Valley superintendent: Email threatened to - shoot up the place'

Panther Valley superintendent Dennis Kergick Sr. released a statement this afternoon about the threat that resulted in a lockdown and early dismissal today. Kergick said the threat, through an anonymous email, "alleged that there were to be handguns brought into school for the purpose of 'shooting up the place' during the 7th period."

