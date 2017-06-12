Markey named grand marshal of Summit...

Wednesday May 24 Read more: Times News

Bernie Markey, grand marshal of the 2017 Summit Hill Memorial Day Parade, proudly displays a shadow box recognizing his military service that contains an American flag that flew over Baghdad. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO The Summit Hill Memorial Day Parade Committee has selected a Korean War veteran to be the grand marshal of the 2017 parade, Carbon County's largest tribute to America on Memorial Day.

