Markey named grand marshal of Summit...
Bernie Markey, grand marshal of the 2017 Summit Hill Memorial Day Parade, proudly displays a shadow box recognizing his military service that contains an American flag that flew over Baghdad. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO The Summit Hill Memorial Day Parade Committee has selected a Korean War veteran to be the grand marshal of the 2017 parade, Carbon County's largest tribute to America on Memorial Day.
