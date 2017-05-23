Kosciolek seeks re-election to judge...

Casimir "Caszy" Kosciolek of Lake Hauto has announced his candidacy for re-election of Magisterial District Judge in the Carbon County Magisterial District 56-3-03, which covers the boroughs of Lansford, Nesquehoning and Summit Hill, and the townships East Penn and Mahoning. Kosciolek, a Democrat, has filed nomination petitions to have his name appear on both the Democratic and Republican ballots in the May 16 primary election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.