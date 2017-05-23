Kosciolek seeks re-election to judge...

Saturday May 6 Read more: Times News

Casimir "Caszy" Kosciolek of Lake Hauto has announced his candidacy for re-election of Magisterial District Judge in the Carbon County Magisterial District 56-3-03, which covers the boroughs of Lansford, Nesquehoning and Summit Hill, and the townships East Penn and Mahoning. Kosciolek, a Democrat, has filed nomination petitions to have his name appear on both the Democratic and Republican ballots in the May 16 primary election.

