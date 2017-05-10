Fire reported in Lansford
Police were the first to arrive in scene reporting smoke showing from the two-story brick structure. Firefighters found the fire on the second floor in a plastic garbage can.
Summit Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hartung running for mayor
|6 hr
|startzel MIA
|23
|Who is this E?
|6 hr
|hannon horror house
|13
|Why keep Tamaqua unsafe!!!
|6 hr
|satanic santa
|10
|Marco's Pizza Boxes LOL
|7 hr
|Save Us TRUMP
|4
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|7 hr
|MYOB fool
|2
|Pledge NOT To Search For Jesse Farber (Mar '16)
|8 hr
|Sign me up buttercup
|34
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|8 hr
|Fire and Brimstone
|2,035
