Carbon wants fair representation
On Thursday, commissioners put that in writing by adopting a resolution calling for a "fair, fully transparent, impartial, depoliticized process" of drawing state and congressional districts. The resolution, signed by Commissioners Thomas J. Gerhard, William J. O'Gurek, and Chairman Wayne E. Nothstein, supports a constitutional amendment that would assign the decennial task of drawing districts to a commission of independent citizens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Summit Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hartung running for mayor
|1 hr
|Tamaqua for life
|8
|Biggest load I ever busted from my nuts... (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|DAVWEST
|32
|Why keep Tamaqua unsafe!!!
|6 hr
|DAVWEST
|5
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|9 hr
|new timer
|2,018
|What is your favorite rock band from Tamaqua?? ... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|Methamphetamine
|172
|Care Net opens Nesquehoning office
|Sun
|Hound dog
|2
|A look at the tax issue
|Sat
|Reality of the ma...
|27
Find what you want!
Search Summit Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC