Carbon wants fair representation

Carbon wants fair representation

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Times News

On Thursday, commissioners put that in writing by adopting a resolution calling for a "fair, fully transparent, impartial, depoliticized process" of drawing state and congressional districts. The resolution, signed by Commissioners Thomas J. Gerhard, William J. O'Gurek, and Chairman Wayne E. Nothstein, supports a constitutional amendment that would assign the decennial task of drawing districts to a commission of independent citizens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summit Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hartung running for mayor 1 hr Tamaqua for life 8
Biggest load I ever busted from my nuts... (Jun '16) 6 hr DAVWEST 32
Why keep Tamaqua unsafe!!! 6 hr DAVWEST 5
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 9 hr new timer 2,018
What is your favorite rock band from Tamaqua?? ... (Nov '10) Sun Methamphetamine 172
News Care Net opens Nesquehoning office Sun Hound dog 2
News A look at the tax issue Sat Reality of the ma... 27
See all Summit Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summit Hill Forum Now

Summit Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Summit Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Summit Hill, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,850 • Total comments across all topics: 280,700,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC