Carbon County Community Foundation...

Carbon County Community Foundation...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Times News

Representatives from seven organizations received grants from the Carbon County Community Foundation and one from the Dowd Family Fund on Tuesday in Palmerton. They include, first row, from left: Rod Green, Franklin Township Community Park; Cheryl Deutsch, Care Net of Carbon County; Chris Anthony, member of the CCCF.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summit Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tamaqua Memorial Day Parade, services... 7 hr truth b toleded 39
News Tamaqua news 7 hr truth b toleded 7
wth jamesway moved 7 hr truth b toleded 3
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 21 hr Panther 2,065
Drug Dealer's 23 hr Sick and tired 0521 9
Freddy's pub = drug spot (Jul '16) Tue coal crackin blues 27
Freddie's pub fugitives Mon Truth speaker 14
See all Summit Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summit Hill Forum Now

Summit Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Summit Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Summit Hill, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,508 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC