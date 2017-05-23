Butterfly release ceremony planned

Butterfly release ceremony planned

Compassionate Care Hospice is hosting a "Celebration of Life: Butterfly Release Ceremony" on June 24 at the Carbon County Environmental Education Center in Summit Hill. Daniel Miller, CCH liaison, said the free community event is open to the public and "gives the community an opportunity to come together to honor loved ones who have passed."

