2017 Primary election: Panther Valley...

2017 Primary election: Panther Valley...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

Three contested races in Lansford Borough and a four-person race for three Democratic nominations for seats on the Summit Hill Borough Council highlight the municipal ballot in the Panther Valley area for the primary election that will be held on Tuesday. The Lansford challenges include two people each seeking the Democratic nominations for mayor and tax collector, as well as a five-candidate runoff for three Democratic nominations for borough council positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summit Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lansford council candidates (Nov '15) 1 hr Good idea 19
Why keep Tamaqua unsafe!!! 8 hr Gaping Gary 11
Hartung running for mayor 8 hr Gaping Gary 24
Who is this E? 19 hr hannon horror house 13
Marco's Pizza Boxes LOL 21 hr Save Us TRUMP 4
Nesquehoning Telephone Operators 21 hr MYOB fool 2
Pledge NOT To Search For Jesse Farber (Mar '16) 21 hr Sign me up buttercup 34
See all Summit Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summit Hill Forum Now

Summit Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Summit Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Summit Hill, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,932 • Total comments across all topics: 280,938,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC