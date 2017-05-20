2017 Primary election: Panther Valley...
Three contested races in Lansford Borough and a four-person race for three Democratic nominations for seats on the Summit Hill Borough Council highlight the municipal ballot in the Panther Valley area for the primary election that will be held on Tuesday. The Lansford challenges include two people each seeking the Democratic nominations for mayor and tax collector, as well as a five-candidate runoff for three Democratic nominations for borough council positions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Summit Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lansford council candidates (Nov '15)
|1 hr
|Good idea
|19
|Why keep Tamaqua unsafe!!!
|8 hr
|Gaping Gary
|11
|Hartung running for mayor
|8 hr
|Gaping Gary
|24
|Who is this E?
|19 hr
|hannon horror house
|13
|Marco's Pizza Boxes LOL
|21 hr
|Save Us TRUMP
|4
|Nesquehoning Telephone Operators
|21 hr
|MYOB fool
|2
|Pledge NOT To Search For Jesse Farber (Mar '16)
|21 hr
|Sign me up buttercup
|34
Find what you want!
Search Summit Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC