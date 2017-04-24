Summit Hill supports redistricting
It's seemed natural that Summit Hill Borough Council would unanimously support passage of state Senate Bill 22, a bipartisan proposal that addresses legislative and congressional redistricting. It was such redistricting in 2012 that severed Summit Hill from the 122nd Legislative District.
