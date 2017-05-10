Summit Hill breaks ground on park...

Summit Hill breaks ground on park...

Sunday Apr 30

On a gray and slightly brisk Saturday morning, community members assembled at Ginder Field in Summit Hill to kick off a recreational restoration that will provide some much needed improvements to the area. "Today we're having a groundbreaking ceremony for the Ginder Field Rehabilitation Project, which is a project to revitalize the Ginder Field Park," Summit Hill Recreation Commission president Jodi McAndrew said.

