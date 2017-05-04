Navy Club remembers Nesquehoning vete...

Navy Club remembers Nesquehoning veterans

Monday Apr 24

The Carbon County Navy Club, flanked by other service organizations and Nesquehoning residents, unveiled the third in a series of plaques honoring waterborne veterans Sunday in New Columbus Park. Joining similar tributes in Summit Hill and Lansford, the plaque reads "Defending Freedom Since 1775.

