Man reports break-in, arrested for drugs

Man reports break-in, arrested for drugs

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

A Carbon County man faces drug charges after police found controlled substances in his home during a reported break-in investigation. Devon Herman, 19, of Lansford Court, Lansford Townhouses, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and possession with the intent to deliver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summit Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jesse Farber 2017 💊💉🍖&#... 6 hr mechaphile 67
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 6 hr Concerned 2,002
Tamaqua Diner 6 hr assfister 2
How do I care for rectal warts? (Oct '16) 16 hr assfister 37
Whoever Moderates this forum, Step Forward Wed assfister 12
Freddie's pub fugitives Apr 11 Woody Dew 8
Widest gape I ever had my eh nuss... (Aug '16) Apr 11 in extreme denial 35
See all Summit Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summit Hill Forum Now

Summit Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Summit Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Summit Hill, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC