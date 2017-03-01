Vandalism in Carbon County
A storage building at Ginder Field in Summit Hill is typically used for community activities, but recently it's been used as a target for vandalism. "It's a shame that the kids or whoever did it is damaging property like that.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summit Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tamaqua man arrested on warrant, had...
|12 hr
|fistfucker
|11
|hometown walmart to close?
|19 hr
|team Caucasian
|31
|Winter Storm Niko ⛄❄💨
|Tue
|STELLA
|6
|Lansford council discusses list of...
|Mon
|Demolition man
|7
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|Mon
|PV Parent loser a...
|1,973
|Widest gape I ever had my eh nuss... (Aug '16)
|Sun
|fistfucker
|31
|Badge number 35
|Mar 11
|Glaze
|34
Find what you want!
Search Summit Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC