Two-alarm Nesquehoning fire damages 4...

Wednesday Mar 15

Fire crews from across Carbon and Schuylkill counties battled an early morning two-alarm blaze in Nesquehoning that damaged four homes on Tuesday. A fire at 11 E. High St. was reported at 1:39 a.m. after the homeowner's son found a fire in their garage.

