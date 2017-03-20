Trump takes aim at block grant program funds
One of the programs that President Donald Trump has proposed to cut in his first budget is a grant that has funded many small infrastructure projects here in Carbon County. But the Trump administration says the block grant program has not been effective, and that eliminating it would save the federal government $3 billion each year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Summit Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roomies in Tamaqua!
|1 hr
|Karma
|5
|Panther Valley News (Jul '14)
|20 hr
|It is finished
|1,985
|Rectal Wrecking 570
|22 hr
|purple gums big lips
|16
|Police resume search for Jesse Farber
|Sun
|Jess
|95
|Tamaqua man arrested on warrant, had...
|Sat
|fistfucker
|16
|4 arrested in Lansford drug deal
|Sat
|The Donald
|2
|tamaqua ordinance (May '12)
|Mar 17
|CSI Tamaqua
|16
Find what you want!
Search Summit Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC