Trump takes aim at block grant progra...

Trump takes aim at block grant program funds

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

One of the programs that President Donald Trump has proposed to cut in his first budget is a grant that has funded many small infrastructure projects here in Carbon County. But the Trump administration says the block grant program has not been effective, and that eliminating it would save the federal government $3 billion each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summit Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roomies in Tamaqua! 1 hr Karma 5
Panther Valley News (Jul '14) 20 hr It is finished 1,985
Rectal Wrecking 570 22 hr purple gums big lips 16
News Police resume search for Jesse Farber Sun Jess 95
News Tamaqua man arrested on warrant, had... Sat fistfucker 16
News 4 arrested in Lansford drug deal Sat The Donald 2
tamaqua ordinance (May '12) Mar 17 CSI Tamaqua 16
See all Summit Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summit Hill Forum Now

Summit Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Summit Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Summit Hill, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,658 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC