Summit Hill couple charged with simple...

A Summit Hill couple have been charged after they fought with a woman while she was cleaning snow off her vehicle. Donavan Green, 22, and Rebecca Wilder, 19, both of Lansford Court, were charged with simple assault and harassment after police were called to the Lansford Courts for a fight in progress.
